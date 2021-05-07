Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Barrington Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $3.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.48. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $174.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.51. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $175.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,970 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

