Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Raised by Analyst

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assurant in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Assurant stock opened at $161.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $163.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 920.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.