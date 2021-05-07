Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. Reduced by Beacon Securities (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Calibre Mining in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$103.85 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CXB. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calibre Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.13.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$2.00 on Thursday. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$670.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

