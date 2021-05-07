Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Lifted by Piper Sandler

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CF Bankshares in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

CF Bankshares stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $23.68.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Bankshares news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 5.91%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

