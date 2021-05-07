Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Crane Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Crane’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

CR stock opened at $98.68 on Thursday. Crane has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $99.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 259.69 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crane by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,752,000 after buying an additional 38,262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Crane by 74.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $55,959,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Crane by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,548,000 after buying an additional 179,531 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.