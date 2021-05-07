Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $56.33 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

