Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Reduced by William Blair

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leidos in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.