Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Lifted by Analyst

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $14.83 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.84.

NYSE LYB opened at $114.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $114.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,756 shares of company stock valued at $284,487 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

