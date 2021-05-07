Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Lifted by Analyst

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.12.

MLM stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.45. 1,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $151.94 and a 1-year high of $376.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

