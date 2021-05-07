Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SmileDirectClub, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SmileDirectClub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

SDC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,241. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,437,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $10,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

