Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Boeing in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.98). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $229.81 on Wednesday. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.93. The firm has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.