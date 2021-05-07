Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The First of Long Island Co. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The First of Long Island in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of FLIC opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $534.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.53. The First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 63,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

