Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Western Union in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

WU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,861. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after buying an additional 99,644 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in The Western Union by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 179,914 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in The Western Union by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in The Western Union by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

