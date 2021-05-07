Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Increased by Analyst

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.37). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.35. 429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $61.96 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $101,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,024.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,621 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.