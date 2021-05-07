Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Busey Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Busey in a research report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the first quarter valued at $583,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 670.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 773,183 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,217 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

