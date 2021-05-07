Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.07.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.53 and its 200-day moving average is $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Q2 has a 12 month low of $75.67 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 15,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,760,281.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,323,520.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $9,027,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,079,154.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,211 shares of company stock valued at $19,348,503. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,792,000 after buying an additional 116,190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 946.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after acquiring an additional 702,969 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 717,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after acquiring an additional 61,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $84,926,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.