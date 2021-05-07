Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Stella-Jones Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $51.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.94.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$51.86 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$30.38 and a 1 year high of C$54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.37. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

