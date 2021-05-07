Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mohawk Industries, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mohawk Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

MHK stock opened at $224.88 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $227.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,390. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,224,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

