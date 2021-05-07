Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mueller Water Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MWA. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

NYSE:MWA opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms purchased 9,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $282,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

