Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AbbVie Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2021 earnings at $12.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $116.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $204.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 202.0% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 83,677 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.3% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 111,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

