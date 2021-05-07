Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Boosted by Analyst

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Tower in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Tower’s FY2021 earnings at $9.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.46 EPS.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $244.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.82. The company has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

