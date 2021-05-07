Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Lowered by Analyst

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $129.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after acquiring an additional 387,055 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,773,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,709,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 537,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 237,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 254,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $27,545.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $97,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,292 shares of company stock valued at $168,880. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

