Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Increased by Analyst

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 85,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

