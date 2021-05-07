Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIOVF. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $15.24 on Friday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

