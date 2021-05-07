Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for United Fire Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for United Fire Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UFCS. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of UFCS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.16. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,807. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $807.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.15.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 580.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.56%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

