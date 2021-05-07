QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

QCRH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.94. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,402. The company has a market cap of $759.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. QCR has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

