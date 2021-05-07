Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO opened at $184.69 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.02 and its 200-day moving average is $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.48.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.