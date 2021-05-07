Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO Sells $886,751.64 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.61. 4,197,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,075. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $60,102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $923,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XM. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

