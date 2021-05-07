Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.32 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.110 EPS.

Qualtrics International stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. 31,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,794. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an in-line rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

