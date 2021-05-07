Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CFO Amol Chaubal Sells 178 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CFO Amol Chaubal sold 178 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $10,299.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amol Chaubal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Amol Chaubal sold 165 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $10,315.80.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Quanterix by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,633,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

