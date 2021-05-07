Quark 24 Hour Volume Hits $485.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 58.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Quark has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $485.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 115.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.