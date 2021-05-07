Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $158.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.96. 8,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,249. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.