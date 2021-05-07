R Sean Elliott Sells 6,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $78,000.00.

LBRT opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 27.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth $79,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 959,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 428,462 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

