R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 121,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,031,847 shares.The stock last traded at $23.90 and had previously closed at $23.85.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 272.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $925,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,589,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $433,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,841 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in R1 RCM by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 359,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $6,037,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

