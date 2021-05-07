Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,720,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,101 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,071,000 after purchasing an additional 875,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after buying an additional 242,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of RXT opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,309 shares of company stock worth $1,640,585 in the last three months.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.