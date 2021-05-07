Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Radware updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,608. Radware has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

