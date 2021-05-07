Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $9,170.21 and approximately $31.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00073468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.00272548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.11 or 0.01159091 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00763836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,366.19 or 0.99881021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

