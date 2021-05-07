Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,507,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after buying an additional 756,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after buying an additional 635,760 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,780,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMBS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,554. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rambus will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

