Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $105.00 at Raymond James

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RPD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Shares of RPD opened at $73.55 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,331,000 after purchasing an additional 57,296 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,818 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 90,938 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in Rapid7 by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 896,800 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

