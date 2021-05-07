RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft’s (RTLLF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$850.25 on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $467.10 and a 12-month high of $1,002.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $822.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $864.54.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

