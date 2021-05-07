Raymond James Analysts Give Capital Power (TSE:CPX) a C$44.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPX. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Capital Power to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. CSFB raised shares of Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.18.

TSE:CPX opened at C$39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$23.72 and a 1 year high of C$40.17. The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.28.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

