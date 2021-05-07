Raymond James Boosts Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target to $61.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 69.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.