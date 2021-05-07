Raymond James Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$32.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.86.

TSE TOU traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$11.40 and a 1 year high of C$29.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.59 per share, with a total value of C$117,938.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at C$207,832,592.79. Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555 in the last three months.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

