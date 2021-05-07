Raymond James Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $268.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $233.00 to $268.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $231.85 on Tuesday. Visa has a twelve month low of $173.82 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $452.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.54 and a 200-day moving average of $211.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

