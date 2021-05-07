Raymond James Increases Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $16.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

ACRE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

ACRE stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $607.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

