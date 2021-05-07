Raymond James Increases Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Price Target to $65.00

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

Argo Group International stock opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,159 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,649,000 after buying an additional 161,800 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 541,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth $19,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

