Raymond James Increases Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$18.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

TSE MRE traded up C$0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 224,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$7.05 and a one year high of C$16.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.84.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,255,500.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.