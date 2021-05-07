Raymond James Increases National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target to $55.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,566,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,096,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after buying an additional 341,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

