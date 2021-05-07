Raymond James Increases Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$11.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target upped by Raymond James to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.33.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$9.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.24. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,338.96.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.