Raymond James Increases SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $346.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $309.00 to $346.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $291.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.50 and its 200-day moving average is $278.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,943.54 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

